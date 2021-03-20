Lady Bobcats humbled by No. 1 ranking, but hungry for more

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Missy Bilderback has revolutionized Jones College women’s basketball in her six seasons as head coach.
In between the 140 wins and four NJCAA Tournament berths, Bilderback has helped send 28 players to four-year programs – 24 of which signed with Division I schools.
The Lady Bobcats made some more history on Monday, earning the NJCAA’s No. 1 ranking in women’s basketball – a first for Jones College and the first time a Mississippi school has reached such heights since Northeast Mississippi 1987.
“I’ve had a lot of special players and a lot of kids that have come through and helped us build this program at Jones so I think – one – it’s a tribute to a lot of the former players that we’ve had but also I think this team is really a special team,” Bilderback said.
Jones College’s path to the top spot included wins over No. 2 South Georgia Tech and No. 8 Shelton State. The Lady Bobcats (13-0) have even loftier goals in mind as they enter the final stretch of the season.
“We know we’re number one but we’re staying humble because we’re not satisfied and we have much more to do,” said Jones College sophomore Daisha Bradford, who averages a team-high 17 points per game. “It was a great feeling,” said Jones College sophomore Endia Holliday, a South Jones grad. “We just celebrate the small victories but we know we’re not done and we’re nowhere near where we want to be right now.”
“We’re very pleased with where we are right now but the end goal’s never been to be ranked a certain number or to be undefeated,” Bilderback said. “The end goal’s to win another region championship and to have a chance to compete for a national championship.”
