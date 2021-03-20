HPD seeking suspect in domestic violence incident

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Hattiesburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an individual wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident.
On Friday, officers responded to the incident that occurred in the 6000 block of U.S. 49 around 7 p.m., said a release from the Hattiesburg Police Department.
As the investigation progressed, it was learned that the victim’s husband, had attempted to assault her with an axe, the release said.
There were no injuries during the incident, the release said.
The suspect, Leif Tangle, 40, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for domestic violence-aggravated assault, the release said.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.