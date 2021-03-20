Clear overnight skies for Pine Belt Saturday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Clearing skies are in the forecast overnight with lows around 40.
Mainly sunny skies are in the forecast for Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid-40s. On Monday look for increasing clouds with highs in the mid-70s.
On Tuesday look for a 60 percent chance for showers and a possible thunderstorm with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the mid-50s.
By Wednesday you can expect partly cloudy skies with a 60% chance for showers and a possible thunderstorm with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s. There is a 50 percent chance for light rain Wednesday night with lows in the mid-40s.
For Thursday we will have a 50 percent chance for scattered showers with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
We get a break in Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s and lows in the lower 50s.
For Saturday look for a 30 percent chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s.
