Wayne County to hold community cleanup Saturday

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A community-wide cleanup is scheduled for Saturday in the Waynesboro-Wayne County area.
This is an effort to address the existing litter and garbage problem and will give members of the community an opportunity to help clean up the environment.
Volunteers are welcomed and asked to meet in the courthouse parking lot located at 609 Azalea Drive at 8 a.m. where they will team up and go to different parts of the county.
Wayne County patrol officer Leroy Barnett said the trash presents many health issues for both people and animals.
“People throw out aerosol cans, people throw out nails, boards with nails in it” Barnett said. “So anybody that has to come out here to have to work, they run over it and get a flat tire, maybe step on it by accident. You get animals that get trapped in garbage like this, and they may die, or they eat it and die. So there’s a lot of hazards that goes on with areas like this.”
Barnett went on to say that with over 900 roads in Wayne County, he hopes that cleanup day is a huge success.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation and Keep Mississippi Beautiful donated trash bags, pick-up sticks and reflective vests to those who participate in the event.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.