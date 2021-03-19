Upgrades to Collins library, phase one of PD project complete

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Work at the R.E. Blackwell Memorial Library to improve access for people with disabilities has been finished.
The library closed for about six months while renovations were done.
Work included the installation of new automatic doors, as well as improvements to the restrooms and the parking area.
New carpet and a new ceiling we’re also added.
A $450,000 federal Community Development Block Grant received by the city of Collins in 2019 paid for most of the work.
That grant also funded renovations at the Collins Police Department which also increased access for people with disabilities.
That work at the police department is also finished.
The second phase of work at the police department will include the construction of a secure entryway called a sally port. That phase, totaling about $150,000, is being funded with a second federal grant.
The city of Collins is putting up nearly $100,000 in matching funds for the grants.
