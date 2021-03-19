Scott Berry’s alma mater makes trip to Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A baseball player never wants to hang up his cleats, but Scott Berry was faced with that reality in 1986.
The former all-region catcher at Crowder College had to cut his playing days short after a back injury. Desperate to stay around the game of baseball, Berry jumped at the chance to be one of Keith Guttin’s graduate assistants at Southwest Missouri State.
The school has seen a name change since then, but the coach he gave Berry an opportunity remains the same. Guttin and the Missouri State Bears visit Pete Taylor Park this weekend for a three-game series with Southern Miss.
“I’m grateful for [Guttin] because if he wouldn’t have given me that start I certainly wouldn’t be where I am today,” Berry said. “But he taught me a lot about the game. I really think the world of him.”
Guttin has made the trip to Hattiesburg several times before in his 37 years of coaching, which includes 1,288 career victories (third active among Division I head coaches).
The Bears visited an infantile Pete Taylor Park in 1990 – Berry’s final year on staff.
“[Southwest Missouri State] won the game,” Berry recalled. “It was late in the game [USM] made a charge but we ended up holding on and winning. But I can remember leaving Southern Miss and honestly I said, ‘Man if I ever get a chance to come here and coach, I would love that opportunity.’ Who would’ve known that ten years later that opportunity would’ve been given to me through coach [Corky] Palmer.”
Berry was a part of Southwest Missouri State’s then-program-best 47-14 campaign in 1986, followed a season later with the school’s first NCAA Tournament bid.
The 12th-year coach of Southern Miss earned his 400th career victory in March 6th’s win at Jacksonville State.
First pitch for Friday’s series opener is set for 6 p.m. The Golden Eagles lead the all-time series 13-6.
