Molina Healthcare, Laurel Housing Authority team up to feed kids

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Molina Healthcare of Mississippi and the Laurel Housing Authority partnered to provide lunches for children in food insecure families.
According to Feeding America, one in every four children in Mississippi struggle with food on a daily basis. Overall, in Mississippi, more than 160,000 children are struggling with hunger and it is estimated to cost over $270 million a year to solve all hunger issues in the state.
Every lunch bag included a sandwich, a fruit cup and a bottle of water. Additional items included in the bag were a reusable water bottle, hand sanitizer and a jump rope. Molina Healthcare wants to promote proper nutrition and proper exercise.
“With kids being out on spring break, we didn’t want any child to go without a meal. So that’s why we decided that would be a wonderful resource to bring to the community,” said Elnora Smith, member engagement of Molina Healthcare of Mississippi.
Many families were not able to attend the event due to a lack of transportation, but that didn’t stop the organizations from helping. Laurel Housing Authority had multiple vehicles deliver lunches in Laurel to the families who were unable to make the trip.
LHA Ross Coordinator One, Semeka Seals, said that LHA plans to have more events to benefit the community coming up in later months.
