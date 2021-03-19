Laurel to temporarily close intersection

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The intersection of Leontyne Price Boulevard-Central Ave and Sawmill Road-6th Avenue will close Monday as work begins on a new traffic roundabout. The intersection will be closed approximately five months with detour signs in place.
This is part of the long-awaited Beacon Street Corridor Improvements Gateway Project, which begins at Biker Boulevard, formerly known as Adams Street, and stretches to the roundabout intersection. It will convert the busy Leontyne Price Boulevard corridor from a four-lane roadway with a centerline turn road into a four-lane landscaped boulevard with a roundabout.
During this time, Central Avenue is open to traffic, but the first few parking spaces will be blocked off. Additional parking is available nearby at the Laurel Jones County Library. Traffic control is in place to direct motorists.
Other enhancements included in this road construction project are drainage improvements, a new sidewalk with brick accents, new lighting, a landscaped median island at the roundabout as well as moving all overhead utilities along the route underground. CE
This finished project will provide much needed beautification of the area that serves as a gateway to Laurel from Interstate 59.
