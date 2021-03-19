Laurel mayoral candidate kicks off campaign with rally

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel mayoral candidate kicked off her campaign Thursday night with a rally at Pinehurst Park.
The event focused on her platform of “a mayor for all people.” During the rally, people from different backgrounds, political views and ethnicities spoke on her behalf.
Beard said her reason for running is to make a change within her community.
”We can sit around and complain about things that we feel are not being done rather than complain,” Beard said. “I wanted to get involved because I live here. What I care about, the citizens care about, because I am a citizen of this city as well. So those things that concern the citizens here, they concern me too.”
Beard is one of three independent candidates running for mayor of Laurel, with the other two being Kim Page and Anthony Hudson. They will appear on the general election ballot on June 8.
Incumbent Mayor Johnny Magee, Horace Cochran III and current Ward 5 Councilman Stacy Comegys will compete in the Democratic primary on April 6.
