Hattiesburg’s arena football team holds signing day ahead of first game

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Get ready for some more football action in Hattiesburg.
The Mississippi Raiders held its first signing day Thursday for players as they prepare for the season.
“You know, it’s a lot of people out here that could have been in my shoes. So, I’m just blessed to be in the situation that I’m in right now,” said wide receiver Tevaris McCormick.
Now that they are signed, the players are excited to get on the field this Saturday for their first game.
“It’s going to be something really good, something new,” McCormick said. “You know, they aren’t familiar with it, but once they get familiar with it, they’ll fall in love with it.”
“I want everybody to come out and experience that it’s just no semi-pro-ish type stuff. This is the real deal. It’s professional,” said defensive back B.T. Sanders.
The Raiders were getting the field ready at the Forrest County Multipurpose Center on Thursday.
Raiders General Manager Charles Roberts offered a glimpse of what fans can expect Saturday.
“So, it’s going to be a little bit different than your standard football,” Roberts said. “It’s going to be fast-paced, big scoring games and a lot of touchdowns. It’s going to be hard-hitting, over the wall. You may get a play in your lap. We just ask that you throw them back.”
The Mississippi Raiders compete in the American Arena League and will face the San Antonio Gunslingers to kick off the season.
The game starts at 7 p.m., but tailgating begins at 4 p.m. The gates will open at 6.
For more information, you can visit mississippiraiders.com.
