Covington County authorities assessing impact of big meth bust

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins is calling a Monday drug arrest the largest ever for methamphetamine in the county and he says tips from concerned citizens led to the bust.
Jimmy Pearson Jr. faces multiple drug charges after he was taken into custody on Joe Booth Road.
During the arrest, Perkins says the sheriff’s department seized 4 pounds of meth.
He says the use and trafficking of of drugs like meth and heroin are increasing in his county and he hopes local residents will step up to help his department in the fight against drugs.
“With methamphetamine being a priority drug for everybody, besides marijuana, it’s more common, but it’s in our counties and it’s rampaging, it’s creating havoc on families,” Perkins said. “We’re receiving information from citizens and people concerned about drugs in their neighborhood. We’re trying to do our best to combat these areas and this area was one of our priorities.”
Pearson has made his first appearance in court, where bond was set at $425,000.
