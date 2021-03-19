COVID-19 relief bill offers help for small businesses

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - President Joe Biden signed a new COVID-19 relief bill into law last week that offers much needed help to small business owners who’ve struggled to make it during the pandemic.
Small business owners in Hattiesburg are looking forward to the assistance.
“All walks of life get haircuts, so I was affected tremendously by the shutdown,” Joe Hollamon said.
Hollamon is the owner of Cheveu Gallery, a barbershop in downtown Hattiesburg. The pandemic restrictions forced him create alternative methods for providing his services.
“I even cut some haircuts outside,” Hollamon said. “Anything that I could do to keep the business going and keep people knowing that we weren’t going to be shut down for good.”
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan will give people like Holloman hope after months of hard times and struggling to maintain his business.
“That money will be able to help everyone because we’ll have more of a cushion and we can grow together,” Hollamon said.
The new stimulus plan offers $50 billon dollars in aid to small business owners, including funds for a paycheck protection program and emergency loans.
The aid also includes $28.6 billion for restaurants that have been hit hard by the pandemic.
“Prices have increased on food, paper supplies, sanitizer, the prices have increased from this time last year so it would help out a lot to help us keep afloat,” Nick Fairley said.
Fairley is the owner of Fairley’s Wings, a downtown restaurant that had to get creative with its service once the pandemic began.
“We never closed our doors,” Fairley said. “We currently stayed open and just went curb side.”
Businesses can apply for assistance through the U.S. Small Business Administration.
If you want to learn more about how this money can help you and your business, visit SBA.gov.
