Cloudy and much cooler Friday in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 40s. Today will be much cooler with cloudy skies and highs only topping out into the low 50s. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s this evening. Lows tonight will be in the low 40s.
This weekend is looking amazing! Saturday will start off cloudy, but the clouds will clear out in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s.
Sunday morning will be cool with temperatures around 40 degrees to start things off. Skies will be sunny with highs reaching the upper 60s in the afternoon.
Sunshine returns for Monday of next week before another round of thunderstorms arrives for skies will be sunny on Monday with highs in the low 70s.
The middle of next week is looking rainy with several days of scattered thunderstorms as a system gets hung-up on the area.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.