Wayne County officials assessing tornado damage

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Crews around the Pine Belt were out Thursday assessing and repairing damage left behind after several severe storms passed through the area on Wednesday.
According to the Wayne County Emergency Management, three tornadoes were confirmed by the National Weather Service in Wayne County during the storm.
One of those tornadoes touched down in the Whistler-Strengthford community, destroying a poultry plant located there.
Angela Atchison, director of the Wayne County Emergency Management, said they are thankful that no injuries have been reported.
“So far we’ve had reports of eight homes that have had damage to them, and that’s what we’re actually out doing today is going through doing our damage assessments, touching base with everybody and making sure everybody is faring well and make sure they don’t need anything,” Atchison said.
Trees and power lines were also damaged throughout the county.
Anyone affected by Wednesday’s storm can contact the Wayne County Emergency Management Agency at 601-735-2192.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.