Tim’s Two Cents: Southern Miss baseball coach Scott Berry

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with University of Southern Mississippi baseball coach Scott Berry.
Berry picked up his 400th career win at the helm of the Golden Eagles, joining Corky Palmer and Hill Denson in the 400-win club.
Berry left then-Meridian Junior College after the 2000 season to join Palmer’s USM staff, then was elevated for the 2010 season after Palmer retired.
In his first 11 seasons, the Golden Eagles have won four Conference USA regular-season championships and four C-USA tournament crowns. Berry has taken USM to six NCAA regionals, including the past three postseasons.
Berry talks about USM’s early-season play, the Golden Eagles’ pitching staff and the soon-to-begin Conference USA season.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.