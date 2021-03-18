Thousands without power in Pine Belt as storms pass through

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Thousands of people in the Pine Belt are without power as strong storms pass through the area Wednesday.
More than 6,300 people were without power across the Pine Belt counties as the threat for severe weather remains for much of the area.
The following is a list of outages reported by power companies as of 7:15 Wednesday evening:
Southern Pine Electric:
- Covington County: 2,000
- Jasper County: 180
- Jefferson Davis County: 1,100
- Jones County: 20
Mississippi Power:
- Forrest County: 357
- Jasper County: 44
- Perry County: Less than 20
Pearl River Valley Electric:
- Marion County: 1,486
- Lamar County: 945
- Forrest County: 45
- Jefferson Davis County: 39
Dixie Electric:
- Forrest County: 55
- Jones County: 69
- Covington County: 13
- Perry County: 37
- Wayne County: Less than 10
