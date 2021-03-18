Pandemic disrupts childhood immunizations

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - While thousands of people are getting their COVID-19 vaccines across the Pine Belt every day, doctors say the pandemic has disrupted regular vaccinations for children who haven’t been in for their checkups since last year.
“During 2020, we saw a 26% drop in the number of vaccination, and Blue Cross Blue Shield reported that 40% of parents told them that they missed well-child checkups and vaccinations,” said Dr. Anita Henderson, a pediatrician at Hattiesburg Clinic. “And so there are millions of doses of vaccines out there that were not administered last year.”
Henderson encouraged parents to check their child’s immunization record and make sure they are up to date on preventable diseases, for example measles.
“In 2019, if you remember, we had and outbreak of measles throughout the country,” Henderson said. “It was about 17 states and it was over 1,200 cases, but Mississippi did not have any cases. And we haven’t had a case of measles in over 20 years because we have traditionally had very strong and very high vaccination rates.”
Henderson said those high rates are key to keeping diseases at bay.
“So we don’t want those rates to drop below that 95% threshold, which would then allow for those diseases like measles, like whooping cough, like meningitis,” Henderson said. “We don’t want to see those coming back again.”
Henderson said keeping on track for regular vaccines will help prevent outbreaks, like the COVID-19 pandemic experience during 2020.
“It will help your child’s senior year, it will help your child’s college experience in order to not only prevent disease, but it’s also going to prevent those disruptions where the football team gets quarantined,” Henderson said. “If your team is vaccinated, if your roommate is vaccinated, if your college fraternity or sorority is vaccinated, you’re going to prevent all those disruptions that we have seen over the last year.”
Henderson encouraged parents to get their child’s check-up in now and this summer before the start of the next school year.
“We would encourage parents to talk to their pediatrician and ask questions so we can answer them as best we can,” Henderson said. “I think parents have to think about what are the risks of getting a shot? Maybe a little pain, maybe a little soreness, maybe a little aches, fatigue or fever. Versus the benefits of preventing those diseases that we know can kill babies and cause brain damage and cause all sorts of long term complications.
“The vaccines that we give to children have been tested for years and years and we have ongoing g safety data. So we know that vaccines are safe.”
Henderson said that if children did miss a vaccine or booster shot scheduled for 2020, that will not affect their overall process and they can easily pick up and fill in where their medical records last show a visit. Henderson said parents should know they can always reach out to their child’s doctor with questions.
