Most power restored in Pine Belt after Wednesday storms

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Most power has been restored to Pine Belt homes and businesses after thousands lost power during Wednesday’s storms.
More than 6,000 homes and businesses were without power around 7:15 Wednesday evening, though the majority of those outages had been restored within hours.
As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, most customers had power.
Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association is still reporting 497 outages in Marion County and 60 in Lamar County.
Dixie Electric Power Association is reporting 21 customers without power in Wayne County.
Mississippi Power is reporting no outages in the Pine Belt, other than one customer in Perry County.
Southern Pine Electric has restored power to all customers in the Pine Belt counties.
