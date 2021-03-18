Community Crisis Coalition asking for help with water donations for Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Community Crisis Coalition is asking for help to reach their one million water bottle goal for the city of Jackson by the end of March.
Jackson residents fell victim to a brutal ice storm in February, leaving thousands of residents without water.
According to a press release, The CCC is working with Jackson’s state and local partners, including both government and nonprofit organizations, to facilitate and administer the distribution of the water.
Several businesses, local officials and the Hattiesburg Public School District have already vowed to do their part in giving to those residents in need.
Currently, the Family YMCA Hattiesburg Campus, located at 3719 Veterans Memorial Drive, is serving the primary drop-off location for the donations.
If you have any questions, you can contact the CCC at communitycrisis@yahoo.com.
