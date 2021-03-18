Asian Americans grieve, organize in wake of Atlanta attacks

After dropping off flowers Jesus Estrella, left, and Shelby stand in support of the Asian and Hispanic community outside Young's Asian Massage Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Acworth, Ga. Asian Americans, already worn down by a year of racist attacks fueled by the pandemic, are reeling but trying to find a path forward in the wake of the horrific shootings at three Atlanta-area massage businesses that left eight people dead, most of them Asian women. (Source: Curtis Compton /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP/Atlanta Journal-Constitution)