RAWLS SPRINGS FLOODING

RAWLS SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) -
The Rawls Springs Community has been battling with a very serious flooding problem for years. Accodring the residents, the problem started after the county ended their contract with Pat Harrison Waterway company.
Pat Harrison was responsible for maintenance of the area’s waterways, but ever since the contract was abruptly ended by Forrest County, there has been no one to maintain them, this is causing them to become filled with dirt and debris.
“A lot of the water that’s coming in, is not able to flow out properly, so the water is getting blocked off and its eroding a lot if the people’s land out here” said resident Kenny Floyd Jr who grew up in the area.
The problem is severe and causing water to go into people’s homes and ruin their property. One home on Valley drive has been boarded up and abandoned by the owner because the water reached their roof top.
“We’ve had multiple instances, every high rain, people have to relocate their cars and their property to my property, to make sure it doesn’t flood in their garage or they lose property” said Toney Bowens, a longtime resident of the community.
The problem is even causing erosion to people’s backyards, losing property by the inch. According to residents, beavers has also been a problem. They’ve had to go into the waterway’s and break down beaver dams.
District 2 Supervisor, Sharon Thompson ran the platform that she would fix the flooding but ever since being elected, residents have been feeling neglected. “we really want her to keep us updated, let us know what’s going on, keep communication with us. Because the people, we want to know and it seems like we’re just getting pushed aside, we’re taxpayers too” said Floyd.
Others are getting impatience, “we’ve been waiting on her to get the right contracts, get the right people in place, to get the contracts, the grants and so forth, but every day we wait, that’s another potential for somebody to lose property.”
But, after speaking with Supervisor Thompson, she says that she’s been busy, looking and applying for grants to fix the problem. “One of the platforms that I ran on was to help alleviate the flooding problem in Rawls Springs, and I’ve been working hard to do that.
She also shared good news by telling us that a resolution to the flooding is in the near future.
“We recently from National resource conversation service in the amount of 1,492,325 to alleviate some of the flooding that was one of the principles that I ran on to try to help alleviate some of the flooding in Rawls Springs.”
According to Thompson, work on the waterways is set to begin in early April as long as residents up stream sign the work easements, giving access to their property. The work easements also require the county to return the property back to its original state.
