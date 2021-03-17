Pine Belt mourns the passing of Col. Ken Smith

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Belt is mourning the loss of a man who was active in the Hattiesburg veteran community.
Retired Army Col. Ken Smith died Monday at the age of 81.
Smith served on active duty and in the National Guard as well. He was a decorated helicopter pilot in Vietnam and commander of various military units in Mississippi while in the Guard.
Smith was an active member of VFW post 3036 and had served the post in numerous leadership positions.
Under the Bobby Chain administration, Smith was one of the original members of the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee that was responsible for raising the money to help build Veterans Park.
Smith, until his death, was the last surviving member of the original committee. He served as chairman for numerous years and was responsible for most of the committee’s years for chairing the subcommittee that selected Hattiesburg’s veteran of the year. Smith received that honor as well.
He was an active member of the committee that put together the salute programs for our World War II, Korean War and Vietnam veterans.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday at Hulett Winstead. Services will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at Carterville Baptist Church in Petal.
