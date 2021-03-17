Pine Belt Habitat to host 4th charity golf tourney March 26

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of golfers are expected to be on the Hattiesburg Country Club golf course next Friday to raise money for Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt.
That organization is hosting its fourth annual charity golf tournament on March 26.
Fifty teams will take part in two flights. The first will tee off at 8 a.m. The second group tees off at 1:30 p.m.
The fundraising goal for this year is $30,000.
“We’ve already raised about $15,000 so we’ve got another half to go, so I’m really excited about that,” said Akwete Muhammad, resource development and communications director for Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt. “Last year’s goal was $20,000 and we met that. This year, we want to kick it up a notch, especially being a pandemic year, and the Pine Belt never ceases to amaze us here at Habitat.”
Muhammad says this year’s event will also have a silent auction and among the items up for bid is an autographed football from Drew Brees, the longtime New Orleans Saints quarterback who just announced his retirement.
