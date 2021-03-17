Pine Belt Habitat to host 4th charity golf tourney March 26

“We’ve already raised about $15,000 so we’ve got another half to go, so I’m really excited about that,” said Akwete Muhammad, resource development and communications director for Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt. “Last year’s goal was $20,000 and we met that. This year, we want to kick it up a notch, especially being a pandemic year, and the Pine Belt never ceases to amaze us here at Habitat.”