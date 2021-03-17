LIST: Pine Belt shelters, safe rooms open for weather threat

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency officials in the Pine Belt are preparing for the severe weather outbreak that is expected to come to the Pine Belt.
Tornado safe rooms and shelters will be open in the area for residents that will need shelter from the incoming storms.
Below is a list of the safe rooms and shelters that will be open Wednesday:
- Jones County/FEMA 361 Safe Room - 1425 Ellisville Blvd, Laurel, Ms.: Open at noon
- Forrest County 361 Safe Shelter – 946 Sullivan Drive: Open at noon; If anyone needs transportation to the shelter, the following numbers can be contacted:
- Hattiesburg residents: (601) 545-4500
- Forrest County residents: (601) 544-7800
- Petal residents: (601) 545-1776
- Lamar County community shelter - 105 Central Industrial Row, Purvis, Ms.: Open at 11 a.m.
All shelters will be open until the storms pass through the area.
We will continue to update this story as we are informed of more shelter openings.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county’s Emergency Management Agency here.
