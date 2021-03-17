Laurel man arrested on drug charges

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel police arrested a man early Sunday morning on drug charges, seizing methamphetamine and heroin in the process.
Wilson E. Graves III, of Laurel, was arrested at a checkpoint at Palmer and Burnt Bridge in the Pendorff area around 1:33 a.m.
Graves, 40, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of heroin with intent to distribute.
According to police, Graves had 39.6 grams of meth and 6.5 grams of heroin in his possession. Police also found a small amount of marijuana, hydrocodone, MDMA and drug paraphernalia.
He made his initial court appearance Monday where his bond was set at $30,000. He also faced misdemeanor charges.
