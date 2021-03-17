Jones County officials urge caution to motorists in aftermath of storms

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - In the aftermath of the winds and rain that pelted the Pine Belt on Wednesday, officials with the Jones County Emergency Operations Center are urging residents to stay off the roads if possible.
Many low-lying roads in the county are flooded, which can present a threat to the traveling public.
Fallen trees and limbs can also be an unseen danger at night putting motorist at further risk.
Paul Sheffield, director of the Jones County Emergency Operations Center, said moving water can erode underneath a road and weaken the asphalt above it.
“There’s a very good possibility that if that water is moving fast enough over that road, it will wash that road out from under you and you don’t know that,” Sheffield said. “You could have some spots on the road that you’ll not see them until it’s too late and you’re up on them and you’ll be hydroplaned off the road and your car will be flooded out.
“If you have damage at your home, make contact with us as best you can, if you have an emergency, dial 911 and we’ll get you the help you need.”
Crews will be out on Thursday assessing the damaged areas and making repairs where necessary.
According to the National Weather Service, nearly half of all flood related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water.
