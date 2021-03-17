Jones Co. firefighters help put out house fire in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Jones County Fire Council helped firefighters from Jasper County put out a house fire Tuesday night.
According to Jones County Fire Council spokesperson Dana Bumgardner, Sharon Volunteer Fire Department responded to a mutual aid request from Jasper County around 8:25 p.m.
Moss and Stringer volunteer fire departments were working on the scene of the house fire on County Road 812, just north of Jones County line off Sharon Road.
The two-story log home was fully overtaken by fire when the firefighters arrived. Firefighters had difficulty getting equipment down the narrow, winding driveway, which slowed down fire suppression efforts.
No one was living in the home and no one was injured during the fire.
