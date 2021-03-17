Hattiesburg police respond to four wrecks within minutes of each other on I-59

One of the wrecks involved two passenger vehicles and an 18-wheeler. (Source: Charles Herrington)
By WDAM Staff | March 17, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT - Updated March 17 at 4:06 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police responded to four separate wrecks that happened within minutes of each other on Interstate 59 Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the wrecks happened between 1:15 p.m. and 1:20 p.m. in the north and southbound lanes between exits 62 and 60.

One of the wrecks involved two passenger vehicles and an 18-wheeler.

Of the four wrecks, only one minor injury was reported, according to Hattiesburg police.

Traffic was slowed for about an hour. The scene was cleared around 2:30 p.m.

