FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather outbreak likely in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Tornado outbreak is expected in Mississippi Wednesday.
The SPC has issued a rare High Risk (5/5) for areas north of Interstate 20.
Strong long-track tornadoes, damaging winds, & large hail are expected between 11 a.m. – midnight.
Models are showing two rounds of storms. The first round comes around lunchtime as storms move in from the south. Some of these storms could be supercells that could produce a few tornadoes & large hail.
Then the second round arrives in the evening as a squall line moves through, bringing the threat of damaging winds & tornadoes.
Be sure to take warnings seriously when they are issued. Have your severe weather plan ready and have multiple ways to be alerted. PDS Watches (Particularly Dangerous Situation) will likely be issued.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.