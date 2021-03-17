Damage reported in Wayne County after tornado

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Damage is being reported in Wayne County after a tornado touched down Wednesday afternoon.
According to the National Weather Service in Mobile, emergency management has reported damage to homes near Strengthford Cooley Road.
Wayne County Emergency Management Director Angela Atchison reported a home damaged on Hal Clark Drive right off of Eucutta Road and a house in the 1200 block of Shubuta Road in Beat 4.
About 840 Dixie Electric customers are also without power in Wayne County.
The original tornado warning for Wayne County expired at 12:45 p.m.
Tyrone Thomas Jr. shared video of the tornado with WDAM.
A second warning for Wayne County was issued about an hour and a half later and expired at 2:15 p.m.
