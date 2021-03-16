Storm prep kit essentials for severe weather

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As storm season in south Mississippi begins, WDAM is on your side bringing you tips on what to keep in a severe weather storm kit.
Tricia Yawn, assistant manager at Academy Sports & Outdoors, says they set up essentials in the front of the store during storm season. She says people often come in looking for tools to help in a power outage.
“Flashlights, batteries for flashlights, weather radios. We do sell a lot of those, that way people can stay informed if something’s getting bad,” Yawn said.
Glen Moore, director of Forrest County Emergency Management, says a way to stay informed is the most important thing to keep in a storm prep kit.
“Make sure they’ve got multiple ways of receiving a notification,” Moore said. “If a tornado warning is issued, you want to make sure that you get that warning. We recommend the weather radios. Also, another great way is your weather emergency alert on your cell phone. Make sure that is not turned off under your settings. There’s several apps, obviously, the WDAM app is going to put that warning out.”
In the event of a power loss, Yawn says battery operated is the way to go.
“We have battery operated fans, so a lot of people – the south is hot already – so some people may not think about that if they lose power and it does get hot they have that to keep them cool,” Yawn said.
It’s also a good idea to make sure your electronics are fully charged and to have backup chargers.
WDAM meteorologist Patrick Bigbe can help you learn how to program a weather radio – he walks you through it WDAM.com/weatherradio.
For more information on how you can be prepared for severe weather, visit ready.gov/severe-weather.
