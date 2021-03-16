Soggy Tuesday could be followed by severe weather Wednesday

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ Good morning everyone!
We’re starting off Tuesday morning with scattered showers and temperatures in the in the low 70s.
We’ll see some scattered t-storms all day long. Highs will warm up into the upper 70s. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s this evening. Lows tonight will be in the mid 60s.
Wednesday will be a “First Alert Weather Day” due to a likely severe weather outbreak.
Models are showing two rounds of storms. The first comes around in the early afternoon as storms move in from the south. Some of these storms could be super-cells that could produce a few tornadoes
The second round arrives in the evening as a squall line moves through. Tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail will all be possible. A few, long-track-tornadoes could be possible in areas north of Meridian.
The timing of the worst weather will be between 11 a.m. and midnight.
Keep checking as the forecast could change.
Sunshine will return for Thursday, Friday and the weekend, with highs dropping back into the mid-to-upper 60s.
