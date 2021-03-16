Perry County man accused of running over pedestrian with vehicle, fleeing

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Perry County man was charged Tuesday after being accused of running over another man with a vehicle before fleeing the scene.
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Richton police responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle at the corner of Bay Avenue and Magnolia Street Tuesday.
Officers found an injured man at the scene, though the suspect had fled in the vehicle.
The sheriff’s department said 50-year-old Edward Dewayne Thrash was later arrested by the Petal Police Department after it was learned the suspect had fled to his parents’ home.
Thrash was transported to the Perry County Jail by a sheriff’s deputy and charged with aggravated assault with a vehicle.
The victim was transported to Forrest General Hospital by ambulance.
