MSDH: Latest daily COVID-19 cases remain less than 400 statewide

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The latest daily count of new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi rose to nearly 370.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 369 new coronavirus cases and 27 new deaths Tuesday.
Five deaths were reported March 11-March 14. Another 22 deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Jan.12-March 11, including one each in Jones and Forrest counties.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 301,250 and 6,929.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 32,720 COVID-19 cases and 663 deaths have been reported since February 2020:
- Covington: 2,519 cases, 80 deaths
- Forrest: 7,408 cases, 142 deaths
- Jasper: 2,173 cases, 47 deaths
- Jones: 8,164 cases, 153 deaths
- Lamar: 5,996 cases, 84 deaths
- Marion: 2,628 cases, 78 deaths
- Perry: 1,239 cases, 38 deaths
- Wayne: 2,593 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 287,341 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
According to MSDH, more than 888,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with more than 323,000 people being fully vaccinated. Vaccinations are currently being offered to the following:
- Teachers, staff and employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings
- First responders: Law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials
- Adults aged 50 and older.
- Anyone 16 to 49 years old with a chronic health condition that may put them at higher risk from COVID-19.
- Healthcare personnel and residents of long-term care facilities.
Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, 2,522,676 million tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.
