Miss. tax reform bill faces deadline Tuesday

“A certain amount of that can be absorbed just with the growth in, you know, what sales taxes are being paid and these sorts of things,” Fillingane said. “So, if you’re going to take $2.5 billion out of the $6 billion that we typically decide how to spend in the state, you’ve got to fill it with something. Just the natural growth is not going to fill that gap. So, you either have to cut services by that amount, which I don’t think anyone wants to do, or you have to find an alternate revenue source.”