Make-A-Wish gives Carriere boy mobility

CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX) - Preston Jones is ready for Cruisin’ The Coast, or at least cruisin’ the beach.
That is thanks to an all-terrain motorized chair donated to the five-year-old through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Preston was born with no esophagus and only half a heart. His mobility has been limited since a series of surgeries in 2019 left him tethered to a breathing machine and a feeding pump.
Despite his conditions, the family had been able to take him out on adventures before those surgeries. The beach is one of his favorite places. That will likely be one of the first trips.
“To the beach, to the mountains, to Florida, anywhere we want to go. anywhere he wants to go, we’re gonna go,” said a very proud Jacob Jones, Preston’s father.
Preston’s journey started with an interview with his family by a Make-A-Wish Mississippi volunteer.
“And then we send that information to our Jackson office, and they take the information and make miracles out of it,” said Cindy Kenny, one of two Make-A-Wish volunteers who were on hand to watch the delivery of the chair. “They get the funding together, sometimes they get a sponsor, but it’s all about giving these deserving children and families something that they can love.”
“Having the Trackchair means he will be able to go through the sand, go through the water, go through any rocks. It’s unlimited for him,” said Preston’s mother, Lynsey. “He’ll be able to go where ever he pleases and all independently.”
“It makes you feel great,” Jacob said. “He hasn’t been mobile since his surgeries, and being able to get him outside and get him mobile again, it just ... I don’t know how to explain it.”
As he began to use the joystick himself to get around, the smile on Preston’s face said it all.
“Seeing him and the way he does it. He’s going to get better at it, and we’re going to go a lot of places now,” his father said.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.