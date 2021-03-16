Flash-flood warning issued for Jasper County, parts of Covington, Jones and Smith counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) _ The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued flash flood warnings for Jasper County and parts of Covington, Jones and Smith counties.
The warning will remain in effect until 2 p.m.
Local thunderstorms have produced between 3 and 4 inches of rain in Jasper County and between 3 to 5 inches of rain in northern Covington northern Jones and southern Smith counties.
The potential for flooding has been created for small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as drainage and other low-lying areas
Some locations that could experience flash flooding include Quitman, Stringer, Heidelberg, Goodwater, Barnett, Stafford Springs, De Soto, Sykes, Crandall, Vernon, Moss, Shubuta and Pachuta.
Other areas that could experience flash flooding include Laurel, Taylorsville, Mount Olive, Sandersville, Soso and Mize.
