First Alert: SPC increases Pine Belt severe weather potential for Wednesday

PINE BELT (WDAM) - A potent system will bring a chance for showers, storms and the potential for severe weather Wednesday.
The Storm Prediction Center has pegged part of the Pine Belt with a Moderate Risk for severe weather. That is a “4” on the 1-to-5 scale, where “5” is the highest risk for the most significant severe weather.
That means any St. Patrick’ Day plans you may have need to have a back-up plan built-in as well as a way to get alerts from the National Weather Service.
Because of the threat for severe weather, the First Alert Weather Team has designated Wednesday as a First Alert Weather Day.
What to expect:
Showers and storms will move through the area on Wednesday and into Thursday. Some of these storms may be strong or severe, particularly in the afternoon and evening.
Threats:
The main concern will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to the size of tennis balls and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Strong tornadoes may be possible, too. That would mean EF2 or EF3 in strength.
Timing:
This is mainly going to be during the day on Wednesday. The main threat for the most potent severe weather will be between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. But the entire window of opportunity will be from about 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Unknowns:
Shear, for once, will be our limiting factor. So the specific track of the area of low pressure will be important to monitor, but that specific track is an unknown. The farther south it goes, the more shear we will have and the more potent our storms will be. The farther north it goes, the less shear and the less potent our weather will be.
More Info:
For more scientific information on this and other forecasts, you can get extra details and a complete scientific breakdown over on Nick’s Blog.
Preparations:
Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don’t feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county’s Emergency Management Agency here.
