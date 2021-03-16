Evelyn Gandy Interchange nearing completion

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation said Tuesday that work on the Evelyn Gandy Interchange is nearing completion.
The nearly $24 million project covers 250 acres and is intended to ease congestion around the on-off ramps at the bridge crossing Interstate 59 and will provide a safer, more fluid motion of travel for motorist.
Mason Key, district area engineer for MDOT, said the old configuration caused gridlock during peak hours of use when traffic volumes were at their highest.
“The new configuration moved the ramps away from the bridge, and we also added a new south bound loop for traffic traveling from Petal to Hattiesburg. So that’ll be able to hold a larger capacity of traffic,” Key said. “The new acceleration lanes will also allow traffic to get up to speed and merge into traffic that’s already on the interstate.”
By mid-summer, traffic will be diverted onto the new bridge, which is expected to be completed by then and crews will begin dismantling the older existing bridge.
Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution while going through the construction site.
MDOT is also currently working on areas of U.S. Highway 49 south of Hattiesburg.
