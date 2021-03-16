Drew Brees fans in Miss. explain what the superstar quarterback has meant to them

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - NFL star quarterback Drew Brees has led the New Orleans Saints to victories, championships and a Super Bowl. Now, he is calling it quits. The 42-year-old announced Sunday on Instagram he decided to retire with the help of his kids.
Members of the Who Dat Nation of Mississippi say he will truly be missed. They recall the moment the news broke via social media.
“I was shocked based on some of the things I have seen, and I thought he would have given it one more run,” said President Quincy Robinson.
“I just took a deep breath, but I was expecting it,” said Cheryl Cain, executive secretary.
For 20 years, Brees played in the NFL, and for 15 of those years he wore black and gold and became a legendary leader for the New Orleans Saints.
“He came in Sean Payton worked with him and over the years we have seen his progression,” said Brees.
These Mississippi Who Dat Nation Fans Brees say he helped resurrect the Saints Franchise and the Gulf South after Hurricane Katrina. Brees also led the team to its first and only Super Bowl win in 2010.
“What a time, what a time to be alive to experience that,” said Cain.
“He lifted up and surpassed all expectations,” said member Kevin Anderson
This group also recalls the time Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints came to the Magnolia State.
“I remember when Drew Brees and the team came down here to practice at Millsaps College in the heat. He actually has spoken about it in interviews and saying that practicing here in the Mississippi heat help fueled them toward the Super Bowl because it was so hot.”
“New Orleans Saints is just not a New Orleans team or Louisiana team, but it’s also a Mississippi team,” said Anderson.
These die-hard fans say Brees was one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game and he will never be forgotten.
On the Today show, Brees said he’s joining NBC Sports as a studio analyst for “Football Night in America” and a game analyst for NBC’s coverage of Notre Dame Football.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.