Covington volunteers continue to help victims of 2020 tornadoes

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - As the Pine Belt prepares for potential severe weather Wednesday, a group of volunteers continues to help families affected by last April’s tornadoes.
Case workers from the Covington County Long Term Recovery Committee and Recover, Rebuild, Restore Southeast Mississippi (R3SM) met at “The Springs” Church is Collins Tuesday morning.
The groups are still assisting on several home repairs and a few rebuilding projects from the Easter 2020 tornadoes.
And they’re still needing support from the community in those recovery efforts.
“We are still partnering with the Pine Belt Foundation, they do have a tornado fund that has been set up and is still open,” said Mavis Creagh, executive director of R3SM. “We’re still taking donations, so you can go to their website and donate directly, or either send a check directly to the Pinebelt Foundation.
“There’s still a lot of work to be done, still a lot of ground to be covered, so even though we’re almost a year out, it’s long-term recovery, so it doesn’t happen overnight.”
“The funds are so important and they are put to great use, but not just funds, we’re also looking for volunteers, we need manpower to come out and help us,” said Dana Robinson, a volunteer case worker with the Covington County Long Term Recovery Committee.
Meanwhile, Creagh says R3SM also continues to assist with tornado recovery in Jefferson Davis County.
She says her organization is working about ten open cases in that county, including three home rebuilding projects.
