Trimble’s walk-off grand slam extends USM’s winning streak to 5 games

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - At the very least, all the University of Southern Mississippi needed in the bottom of the 11th inning Sunday was a fly ball long enough to bring home Michael Wein from third base and tie op the baseball game with the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.
USM outfielder Reed Trimble did just that, and then some.
The long, fly ball to right-center field not only scored Wein along with the other two Golden Eagles who had loaded the bases with one out, but allowed Trimble to enjoy making a round-trip circuit of the infield.
Trimble’s walk-off grand slam not only gave USM a 6-3 victory and a sweep of the three-game, weekend series with the Ragin’ Cajuns, but ushered in a new era of extra-inning baseball for the Golden Eagles (9-5) at Pete Taylor Park.
With the game tied 1-1 after nine innings, each team started a new inning with a runner at second base, just as seen for the past few years in minor-league baseball and last summer in the COVID-19-ravaged Major League Baseball season.
Conference USA adopted the tactic for the 2021 season, and Sunday, it debuted in Hattiesburg.
Both teams scored in the 10th inning, with Carson Roccaforte scoring on a two-out, pinch-hit single by Jon Brandon and Trimble scoring from third base on a wild pitch.
Louisiana (9-8) kept the pressure on in the 11th, with Tyler Robertson scoring from third base on a grounder to first by Kevin Fitzgerald to give the Ragin’ Cajuns a 3-2 lead.
But in the bottom of the inning, Wein was placed at second base and moved to third on a bunt.
Dustin Dickerson singled to right field, but Wein was held up to see whether the liner would be caught. The throw came home and Wein stayed put, though Dickerson moved up a base on the throw.
That brought up Gabe Montenegro, who fell behind 0-2 in the count before being hit by a pitch by Louisiana reliver Jacob Schultz (0-1) to load the bases.
Schultz fell behind 2-0 to Trimble, and then came with a fastball.
It was exactly what Trimble was looking for, and he made the most of it, sending his fifth home run of the season and USM’s second grand slam of the series over the wall.
It was the first walk-off grand slam by a Golden Eagle since Jeff Cook turned the trick in 2003. Cook’s blast gave USM a 17-15 victory over Louisiana Tech University.
Schultz took the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on two hits in 2/3 of an inning.
USM reliever Tanner Hall (1-1) picked up the win, allowing an unearned run on a hit in 1 1/3 innings.
The starters for both teams turned in solid efforts.
USM’s Ben Ethridge allowed a run on four hits in six innings. He walked none, struck out nine.
For the weekend, USM’s pitching staff issued only two walks in three games.
Louisiana starter Carter Robinson got nicked for an unearned run in the first inning, but that was all USM could muster until the extra innings as the Golden Eagles stranded 12 baserunners.
Robinson allowed four hits in four innings. He struck out three.
Each team had eight hits, with Trimble and Chalie Fischer collecting three apiece for USM. Trimble drove in four runs and scored three times.
Ben Fitzgerald led Louisiana with a double and two singles and Robertson hit a double and single.
USM will travel to Mobile, Ala., Tuesday for a second visit 9n three weeks to the University of South Alabama. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.