Severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM)
We’re starting off (Monday) morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the in the upper 60s. We’ll see some hit-or-miss showers (Monday).
Skies will be cloudy (Monday) morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs will warm up into the low 80s. Temperatures will fall into the mid-70s this evening. Lows (Monday night) will be in the mid-60s.
Thunderstorms will be likely (Tuesday) across the area. Highs will warm up into the upper 70s.
FIRST ALERT: Wednesday will be a “First Alert Weather Day” due to the threat of severe weather. Right now, expect severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail all will be possible.
Keep checking in over the next few days as the forecast could change.
Sunshine will return for Thursday, Friday and the weekend, with highs dropping back into the mid-to-upper 60s.
