4 pounds of meth seized in Covington County drug bust

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office charged a man on multiple charges and seized 4 pounds of methamphetamine during a Monday drug bust.
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest of Jimmy Pearson Jr. on Joe Booth Road.
Law enforcement also seized pills and a firearm.
Pearson was charged for possession of meth, pills, drug trafficking and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
The Covington County Sheriff’s Office said arrests are also expected soon in connection to 3 pounds of meth that were seized several months ago.
The total street value of the two busts is estimated at around $210,000.
