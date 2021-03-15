MSDH: New daily cases of COVID-19 fall to just more than 100

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The latest daily count of new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi dipped to just more than 100.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 101 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths Monday.
The deaths were reported March 13, including one in Forrest County.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 300,881 and 6,903.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 32,659 COVID-19 cases and 661 deaths have been reported since February 2020:
- Covington: 2,518 cases, 80 deaths
- Forrest: 7,388 cases, 141 deaths
- Jasper: 2,173 cases, 47 deaths
- Jones: 8,144 cases, 152 deaths
- Lamar: 5,992 cases, 84 deaths
- Marion: 2,614 cases, 78 deaths
- Perry: 1,238 cases, 38 deaths
- Wayne: 2,592 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 283,953 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
According to MSDH, more than 885,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with more than 323,000 people being fully vaccinated. Vaccinations are currently being offered to the following:
- Teachers, staff and employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings
- First responders: Law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials
- Adults aged 50 and older.
- Anyone 16 to 49 years old with a chronic health condition that may put them at higher risk from COVID-19.
- Healthcare personnel and residents of long-term care facilities.
Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, 2,522,676 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
