Mobile home destroyed in Jones County fire

From Jones County Fire Council
SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) -- A single-wide mobile home was destroyed in a Monday morning fire.
Calhoun and Soso volunteer fire departments responded to the report of a structure fire at 621 Will Knight Road at 4:18 a.m. Monday in the Soso community.
Upon arrival of the first responding fire units, a single wide mobile home, with rooms added on, was fully engulfed in flames with the roof and walls already compromised.
Resident Darren Pruitt had spent the night at a relative’s and was not home at the time of the incident.
The home sustained catastrophic damage. No injuries were reported.
Jones County Sheriff’s Office was also on scene.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.