Men wanted for Jones County armed carjacking in custody

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two suspects wanted by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department in an armed carjacking have turned themselves in.
Latray White, 26, and Tryeese Smith, 21, turned themselves into the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Sunday, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
The sheriff’s department said they were wanted in connection to an armed carjacking that took place on Hales Road north of Sandersville Saturday.
Both men were booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility and are waiting on their initial court appearances.
