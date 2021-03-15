Local health experts discuss herd immunity

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - As vaccination rates continue to increase across the nation, the idea of herd immunity becomes more prevalent.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevent defines herd immunity as, “a situation in which a sufficient proportion of a population is immune to an infectious disease.” It also states, “individuals not vaccinated are offered some protection because the disease has little opportunity to spread within the community.”
In the Magnolia state, local health experts are discussing what herd immunity boils down to.
Dr. W. Mark Horne, chief medical officer at South Central Regional Medical Center and president of the Mississippi State Medical Association, says the goal is to have a sufficient amount of protection from the virus.
“What we are looking for is enough immunity, enough resistance to infection throughout our population so that infections become very infrequent, and we can reduce hospitalizations, illness and death,” said Horne.
And with spring break happening, Dr. Horne warns folks of what can happen if people don’t continue taking precautions.
“We can see another surge in just a few weeks,” said Horne.
Horne explains steps folks should take to help avoid another surge.
“Even with vaccinations, we still need to do simple, basic things...,” said Dr. Horne. “Wearing a mask, personal distancing, avoiding large gatherings… If we do that, we’re coming into spring break, if people will keep control of their desires throughout spring break, then we will hopefully not see a surge.”
