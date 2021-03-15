Hattiesburg announces $2.7 million water, sewer replacement project

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg announced a water and sewer project in the Longleaf Heights area on Monday.
The water and sewer upgrades will take place in parts mostly in the neighborhood north of the Longleaf Trace in Ward 2 and also parts of Ward 4.
“The underlying issues wherever there are issues with water and sewer lines began with the fact that some of them are just very old,” Ward 4 Councilwoman Mary Dryden said. “Others were put in too small when the area was developed. And we’ve learned a lot. We’ve improved materials over the years. It’s just time to maintain them. Just like we maintain homes, we have to maintain all the infrastructure under our streets.”
Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado spoke at the announcement expressing excitement at the investment in Ward 2.
“We started to address the issue of infrastructure needs in Ward 2 as we were trying to get Twin Forks Rising placed in the city’s comprehensive plan,” Delgado said. “We were successful in doing that. And beginning about 2013, the city started investing significant amounts of money in infrastructure in the areas that we were concerned about. I am delighted that we are able to make this announcement today and that the work will begin.”
Water and sewer lines will be replaced on West 7th Street, Gay Avenue, Rawls Avenue, West 5th Street, Melba Avenue and Short Columbia Street. West 6th Street and Oliver Avenue will also have sewer lines replaced.
A majority of the work will done along West 7th Street —a road the city has been working to repave.
Mayor Toby Barker shared that the westernmost and easternmost parts of 7th Street have already been paved.
“I know many in these neighborhoods have been wanting their streets paved for some time,” Barker said. “However, when we began looking at what was under the road, it was clear that simply paving the street without addressing the underlying issues beneath would only provide some temporary relief.”
Barker said the city ultimately decided to use this opportunity to address the water and sewer line problems underneath the road.
“Looking at should we go ahead and pave this, once we kind of looked underneath the street we saw a lot of issues with the sewer,” Barker said. “We know there are still some undersized water lines in this area as well, so being able to tackle both of those before we pave the street allows the infrastructure to last a lot longer.”
Barker said the total cost of the water and sewer line repair is $2.7 million and the project is expected to take between 9 months to a year.
“What residents should see when this project is over with is – one you’re going to have sewer lines that are clean, that are new and you’re also going to see enhanced water pressure and fewer occurrences of brown water,” Barker said. “And when it’s all said and done you’ll have a new surface to drive on.”
