Forrest General Family Birthplace receives Gold Star status

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local hospital facility recently has been recognized for its efforts in maternal care in the past year.
Forrest General Hospital’s Family Birthplace was awarded as a Gold Star Safety Facility for Excellence in Obstetric Hypertension Care for 2020.
The award was presented by the Alliance for Innovation for Maternal Health, a national data-driven maternal safety and quality improvement initiative that works to reduce preventable maternal mortality and severe morbidity across the United States.
AIM works through state and community-based teams to put together national, state and hospital-level quality improvement efforts to improve maternal health outcomes.
Maternal mortality is defined by the World Health Organization as the death of a woman while pregnant or within 42 days of termination of pregnancy, from any cause related to or aggravated by the pregnancy or its management but not from accidental or incidental causes.
The American Journal of Managed Care published an article stating that among 11 developed countries, the U.S. has the highest maternal mortality rate among developed countries.
Since hypertension is one of the leading causes of maternal morbidity and mortality, the Mississippi Perinatal Quality Collaborative Severe Maternal Hypertension project seeks to equip every birthing facility and emergency department with the tools needed to effectively manage cases of severe maternal hypertension to increase outcomes for mothers and infants.
Tangela Jackson, director of Women and Children’s Services, says the Family Birthplace was recognized for completing a set of maternity safety requirements known as “bundles,” which are developed by AIM, and promoting their performance to ensure consistent maternity care.
“We do everything we can to ensure our mothers have safe pregnancies and safe deliveries,” said Jackson. “This designation reiterates the hospital’s ‘We C.A.R.E.’ values and mission to do what is best for our patients. We want to make the birthing experience a happy occasion with great outcomes for our families.”
Forrest General partnered with AIM and MSPQC in order to receive the Gold Star status.
